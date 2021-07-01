Robinhood files to go public

James Martin/CNET

Popular investing app Robinhood on Thursday publicly filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for its initial public offering. In its S-1 filing with the SEC, the company revealed that it has about 18 million funded accounts on its platform.

"By untethering investing from the desktop computer, we've seen new categories of people, including gig economy workers, first responders, construction workers, and many more, discovering Robinhood and becoming investors," wrote Robinhood Co-Founders Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt in a letter for future shareholders. "We believe democratizing finance for all is a one-way door, and these forces of change are more likely to accelerate than reverse."

The company plans to trade under the symbol "HOOD" on the Nasdaq.

The price range and number of shares to be offered hasn't yet been determined. Robinhood listed the size of its offering at $100 million as a placeholder, but that amount will change once it sets terms for the share sale, according to Bloomberg.

