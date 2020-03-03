Robinhood app suffered systemwide outage as stocks surged

Robinhood/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Robinhood, a financial trading app, is back up and running after suffering a major outage on Monday. The roughly 17-hour outage left Robinhood's 10 million users on the sidelines as stocks surged.

"Robinhood is currently back up and running," the company said in a tweet Tuesday. It added in a separate tweet that "When it comes to your money, issues like this are not acceptable."

Robinhood is currently back up and running. We’re testing through the night, and you may observe some downtime as we prepare for tomorrow. — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 3, 2020

While outages are never good, this one came at a particularly bad time for people that use the trading app. The Dow soared 1,294 points, or 5.1%, to 26,704 on Monday, according to CBS News. The Nasdaq jumped 4.5%, and the S&P 500-stock index gained 4.6%.

Some Robinhood users took to social media to slam the startup, with others threatening a class action lawsuit.

The outage appears to have started around 9:38 a.m. ET on Monday, according to monitoring site Downdetector. The company reportedly said the outage was caused by an "issue with a part of our infrastructure."

Robinhood didn't respond to a request for comment.

Originally published March 2 at 10:22 a.m. PT.

Update, 1:15 p.m.: Adds that app is still down.

Update, March 3: Notes that Robinhood outage is over.