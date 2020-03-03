CNET también está disponible en español.

Robinhood app suffered systemwide outage as stocks surged

The finance app is back up after being down for a full day of trading.

Robinhood is suffering an outage on Monday.

 Robinhood/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Robinhood, a financial trading app, is back up and running after suffering a major outage on Monday. The roughly 17-hour outage left Robinhood's 10 million users on the sidelines as stocks surged. 

"Robinhood is currently back up and running," the company said in a tweet Tuesday. It added in a separate tweet that "When it comes to your money, issues like this are not acceptable."

While outages are never good, this one came at a particularly bad time for people that use the trading app. The Dow soared 1,294 points, or 5.1%, to 26,704 on Monday, according to CBS News. The Nasdaq jumped 4.5%, and the S&P 500-stock index gained 4.6%. 

Some Robinhood users took to social media to slam the startup, with others threatening a class action lawsuit

The outage appears to have started around 9:38 a.m. ET on Monday, according to monitoring site Downdetector.  The company reportedly said the outage was caused by an "issue with a part of our infrastructure."

Robinhood didn't respond to a request for comment. 

