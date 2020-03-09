Robinhood app goes down as markets fall

Robinhood/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Popular stock trading app Robinhood went down Monday amid a stock market drop that fell so rapidly due to coronavirus fears and falling oil prices that trading was halted. A similar outage happened March 2 although for a much longer period of time.

The company said via Twitter it has "partially restored" services after trading was stopped Monday morning. The Robinhood status page showed an issue appeared at 6:51 a.m. PT and a fix was being worked on at 7:30 a.m.

Trading has been partially restored on Robinhood and our team is working to get our platform fully back up and running. We’ll update the status page with the latest: https://t.co/mON07oWvHy — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 9, 2020

Stocks plunged so badly Monday morning it triggered a failsafe that halts trading for 15 minutes when there's a rapid decline of seven percent of the S&P 500.

Robinhood didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.