Popular stock trading app Robinhood went down Monday amid a stock market drop that fell so rapidly due to coronavirus fears and falling oil prices that trading was halted. A similar outage happened March 2 although for a much longer period of time.
The company said via Twitter it has "partially restored" services after trading was stopped Monday morning. The Robinhood status page showed an issue appeared at 6:51 a.m. PT and a fix was being worked on at 7:30 a.m.
Stocks plunged so badly Monday morning it triggered a failsafe that halts trading for 15 minutes when there's a rapid decline of seven percent of the S&P 500.
Robinhood didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Robinhood app goes down as markets fall
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.