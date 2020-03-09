CNET también está disponible en español.

Robinhood app goes down as markets fall

The company says it's "partially restored."

Robinhood suffered another outage. 

 Robinhood/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Popular stock trading app Robinhood went down Monday amid a stock market drop that fell so rapidly due to coronavirus fears and falling oil prices that trading was halted. A similar outage happened March 2 although for a much longer period of time. 

The company said via Twitter it has "partially restored" services after trading was stopped Monday morning. The Robinhood status page showed an issue appeared at 6:51 a.m. PT and a fix was being worked on at 7:30 a.m.

Stocks plunged so badly Monday morning it triggered a failsafe that halts trading for 15 minutes when there's a rapid decline of seven percent of the S&P 500.  

Robinhood didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 