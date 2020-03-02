CNET también está disponible en español.

Robinhood app suffering systemwide outage

The finance app says "downtime issues" are affecting all functionalities on the platform.

Robinhood suffered an outage on Monday.

 Robinhood/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Robinhood, a financial trading app, went down on Monday, according to a tweet from the app's support Twitter page. The tweet said the system is experiencing "downtime issues" that are affecting all functionalities on the platform. 

"We're aware of the issue and are working to have all systems up and running as soon as we can," the support page tweeted.

Robinhood didn't immediately respond for comment for details about the difficulties or a timeline about when the app would be back online. The outage was spotted at 9:38 a.m. ET by Downdetector, a site that keeps track of outages in real time. 