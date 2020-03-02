Robinhood app experiencing system-wide outage

Robinhood/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Robinhood, a free-trading app, went down on Monday, according to a tweet from the app's support Twitter page. The tweet said that the system was experiencing "downtime issues" that were affecting all functionalities on the platform.

"We're aware of the issue and are working to have all systems up and running as soon as we can," the support page tweeted.

Robinhood didn't immediately respond for comment for details about the difficulties or a timeline about when the app would be back online. The outage was spotted at 9:38 a.m. ET by Downdetector, a site that keeps track of outages in real-time.