Robert Pattinson's full Batman suit revealed in leaked pictures

Matt Reeves/Screenshot edited by CNET

Pictures purportedly leaked from the set of The Batman have shown Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit's full glory. The new images were posted on fan accounts on Twitter, as reported by CNET sister site ComicBook earlier Friday, and also showed the DC superhero riding the Batcycle.

The ComicBook report showed another picture of Pattinson on the Batcycle, but that tweet has since been taken down. "Sorry guys I had to delete my Batsuit tweets bc WB is suspending accounts!" the fan posted later Friday.

Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

We got our first look at the Batsuit last week in a video from director Matt Reeves. The movie also stars Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano and Zoe Kravitz.

The Batman debuts in theaters on June 25, 2021.