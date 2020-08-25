Robert Pattinson says Final Fantasy 7 made him cry

Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson: The Batman with a soft side. While doing a promotional tour for Christopher Nolan flick Tenet, in which he plays a leading role, Pattinson was asked by CNET-sister site Gamespot what his favorite game of all time is.

"I think it was a lot of people's favorite game, but Final Fantasy 7," he said resolutely. "Probably one of thee only times I've cried in my life is when Aeris dies."

Pattinson is referencing one of the most surprising plot twists in video game history. Square Enix spent the entire first chunk of Final Fantasy 7 establishing Aeris as the only solution to an apocalyptic spell cast by villain Sephiroth, only for Sephiroth to descend from the sky and impale Aeris with his absurdly long masamune sword. The iconic scene has made Aeris an enduringly revered video game character.

"My first love," Pattinson joked.

GameSpot's Eddie Makuch asked the same thing to Elizabeth Dobecki, Pattinson's Tenet co-star. She claimed she's not a gamer, but then said she was, at one stage, addicted to an un-named Harry Potter PC game. "[I was] obsessed. Like, summer holidays just vanished," she said. Sounds like a gamer to me.

Pattinson didn't comment on Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which launched after 15 years of hype back in March. That game is just the first part of the 7 Remake project, and ends before the scene in which Aeris died in the original. We'll have to wait until part two of Remake to see if Square Enix kills of Aeris again.