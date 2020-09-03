Robert Pattinson diagnosed with COVID, pausing production on The Batman, says report

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson, star of the upcoming Warner Bros. film The Batman, has tested positive for COVID-19, Vanity Fair reported on Thursday, adding that the film's production in London is currently suspended as a result.

"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols," Warner Bros. told the publication, and said filming is "temporarily paused." Vanity Fair says it confirmed with highly placed sources that Pattinson is the individual who became sick.

Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.