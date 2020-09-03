CNET también está disponible en español.

Robert Pattinson diagnosed with COVID, pausing production on The Batman, report says

Production on the film is reportedly suspended ahead of its planned 2021 release.

gettyimages-1200473575

Robert Pattinson

 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Robert Pattinson, star of the upcoming film The Batman, has tested positive for COVID-19, Vanity Fair reported Thursday, adding that the film's production in London is currently suspended as a result.

"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols," Warner Bros. told the publication, saying filming is "temporarily paused." Vanity Fair says it confirmed with highly placed sources that Pattinson is the individual who became sick.

Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.