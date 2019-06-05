Robert Downey Jr. wants nanotech, robotics to save the planet IRL

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In true Tony Stark fashion, Robert Downey Jr. took the stage Tuesday and introduced a high-tech plan to save the world.

Downey, speaking at Amazon's Re:Mars conference in Las Vegas, said the Footprint Coalition will launch in April 2020, Variety reported.

"Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years," said Downey, who played Tony Stark/Iron Man for more than a decade.

A website for the Footprint Coalition is live with a sign-up form to receive newsletters, though there are few details out yet about the group or its plans. Downey told the crowd that he's alarmed at the state of the environment and that even making a small dent would be important.