Robert Downey Jr. forks out 'Avengers: Infinity War' set photo

Enlarge Image Robert Downey Jr./Facebook

Even though fans have to wait patiently to see Iron Man, the Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Doctor Strange and a myriad of other Marvel superheroes team up in "Avengers: Infinity War," it appears some of the cast enjoys giving us a look at how much fun they're having behind the scenes.

Downey Jr. posted a photo on Wednesday of himself as Tony Stark, Benedict Cumberbatch dressed as Doctor Strange, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a funny photo from the set of "Avengers: Infinity War."

On Instagram, actor Chris Hemsworth shared with fans what happens when he feels neglected: Thor's hammer meets Marvel action figures.

Here's hoping we get even more hilarious photos and videos from the cast members like Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and newcomer Tom Holland (Spider-Man).

"Avengers: Infinity War" is currently filming and will hit theaters in May 2018.