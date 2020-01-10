Disney

Avengers: Endgame left many Marvel movie fans mourning the loss of Iron Man/Tony Stark. But in the land of superheroes, resurrections do happen. Actor Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man, told Extra Thursday that you never know, and it's possible he could return as the iconic character.

"Yeah, anything could happen," Downey said casually, as his wife, Susan correctly pointed out his comment would make headlines.

But Downey went on to downplay the possibility, at least for now.

"As far as I'm concerned, I hung up my guns, and I'm good to let it go." Downey went on to say. "I also think Marvel is on this journey now, and they're trying a bunch of other stuff, and I'm excited for them to see how all that goes. It's hard to project."

Back in November, actor Jeff Goldblum said Downey will voice Iron Man again in the upcoming Disney Plus series What If...? Some later reports said Goldblum was wrong and Downey won't participate in that show, which doesn't premiere until 2021.

Downey next stars in Dolittle, the upcoming fantasy-adventure film based on children's-book character Doctor Dolittle. who can communicate with animals. Dolittle opens on Jan. 17