Patriots player Rob Gronkowski crashes Sean Spicer briefing

Not all of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots showed up for their traditional White House meet-and-greet on Wednesday -- quarterback Tom Brady, for one, had other plans.

But tight end Rob Gronkowski not only traveled to Washington, he busted in to Press Secretary Sean Spicer's press briefing and offered his assistance. "Ah, I think I got this, but thank you," responded Spicer, a Pats fan.

But really, who doesn't need a little help from Gronk to do their job?

It didn't take long till Twitter pundits were off and running for the end zone.

