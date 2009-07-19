Road Trip pic of the day, 7/19: Where is this?

Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Update (9:40 p.m.): The answer to today's challenge is that this is the "New Tram" that takes visitors to the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to the top of 10,450-foot Rendezvous Mountain.

THERMOPOLIS, Wyo.--Four weeks ago, I started Road Trip 2009, and now it's getting close to the end. But that doesn't mean that I'm not still driving nearly 200 miles each day, and taking myself to some of America's best spots.

One of those was this mountaintop vista, where I found myself looking back at this giant structure on the edge. Oddly, a whole lot of people were walking around on it.

For Sunday's Road Trip Picture of the Day challenge, I'm throwing out an easy one. Can you tell me where and what this is? If you're the first person to send me the correct answers to those two questions (by e-mail, to daniel--dot--terdiman--at--cnet--dot--com), you'll win a prize.

I'm guessing someone will get this one within ten minutes of it posting. Will it be you?

Good luck.

