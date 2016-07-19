From the horse's mouth: RNC official defends Melania Trump with...My Little Pony?

Enlarge Image Hasbro

Politics have come to Equestria. Republican National Committee Communications Director Sean Spicer cited Twilight Sparkle of the "My Little Pony" franchise Tuesday in defense of Melania Trump's now-infamous Monday night speech.

Appearing on CNN, Spicer said only 70 words of the 2,000-word speech matched the 2008 speech given by now-first lady Michelle Obama.

He then went on to pull out parts of Trump's speech and find other famous people (or cartoons) who had said the same thing. Spicer first cited musicians John Legend and Kid Rock, and then decided to quit foaling around.

"Melania Trump said, 'The strength of your dreams and willingness to work for them,'" Spicer said. "Twilight Sparkle from 'My Little Pony' said, 'This is your dream, anything you do in your dreams, you can do now.'"

Social media, which hasn't let go of the similar speeches story since it first made the news, jumped on the partisan pony connection and rode it. The My Little Pony characters are too beloved, and the juxtaposition too odd, for this one to gallop by unnoticed.

Twilight Sparkle could not be reached for comment, but John Legend had a snappy tweet in response to his name being mentioned, citing a recent quote from Taylor Swift that's become a meme.