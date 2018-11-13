Ripkord.tv wants to be 'Twitch meets Game Show Network'

Another HQ Trivia-like app is in the game.

Ripkord.tv on Tuesday launched an interactive entertainment app that integrates mobile gaming, social media and live streaming. The company rolled out five live game shows that let viewers participate, including games similar to a trivia bowl and a scavenger hunt. Similar to HQ Trivia, Ripkord is offering money to viewers who compete and win.

"Our belief is that thousands to millions of people playing together can create unique entertainment experiences that have never been done before," Todd Peterson, founder and CEO of Ripkord.tv, said in a statement. "To put it simply we are 'Twitch meets Game Show Network.'"

Peterson and CTO Neil Harris founded Ripkord.tv in 2018. The pair also created the daily fantasy esports platform AlphaDraft that FanDuel acquired in 2015. Peterson and Harris are both vets of the esports industry.

The Ripkord.tv app is available free in the Apple App Store for devices running iOS 10.0 or later, and in Google Play for Android devices running version 4.4 and up. Its five games are Raise the Bar, In or Out, Word Up, Fast Facts and The Hunt.