On this podcast, we talk about:
- Net neutrality officially getting rolled back, and what states and others may potentially do.
- Amazon possibly making robots for your home?
- The future of mobile payments, as part of our "Follow the Money" package.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Today's show is an audio-only podcast.
Net neutrality ends: What happens next? (The 3:59, Ep. 390)
