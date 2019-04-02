RIP, Google Plus: People memorialize failed social network on Twitter

Picture Alliance/Getty Images

The day has officially come for Google to subtract Google+.

The move has been a long time coming. Last year, the serach giant said it would shut down Google Plus after it found and fixed a security flaw that may have exposed the personal data of 500,000 users. On Tuesday, Google began shutting down pages on the platform.

Leave it to people to use other social media platforms -- namely, Twitter -- to share their reactions.

"So long, @GooglePlus. We barely used ye," tweeted Killed by Google, which tracks the company's discontinued products.

"The last hours," one person tweeted, along with a picture of figures like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jackson and Harambe with the text "Come join us, Google+."

Burger King also weighed in, tweeting "Pour one out for Google Plus."

_______________________

\ pour one out /___

\ for / |

\ google plus /____|

\ /

\ ______________/ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 2, 2019

Some users of the social network are patting themselves on the back for having stuck with it. One person tweeted an image of two stars saying "I survived G+" and "Google+ Veteran."

@ everyone that used Google Plus: pic.twitter.com/u8KQRq2BSL — Damon Dash (@YungDamo409) March 31, 2019

Some were sad to see the platform go.

"This website has been such an important part of my life ever since 2015," one person tweeted. "Largely due to how many incredible people I've met thanks to it that I still keep in touch with."

welp, here we are.



google plus officially can't be accessed anymore.



i didn't think it would have to come to this but it seemed like it was for the best.



this website has been such an important part of my life ever since 2015 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/t1dla0GGhg — falsethony noisetano (@itsmesnacks) April 1, 2019

Others weren't so emotional.

Google also killed it's Inbox email app on Tuesday, which broke out emails into different categories instead of one long list. That meant double the pain for some people.

"This is no joking matter," Killed by Google tweeted on April Fool's Day.

Alas, all good (or mediocre, depending on your judgement) things must come to an end. One person shared a rather bleak message from Google Plus, which reads "Looks like you've reached the end."

Officially locked out of Google plus. Rip. pic.twitter.com/HQFrD18vne — The Real Slim Sadie (@nickidoesart) April 2, 2019

RIP, our friend. Gone, but not yet completely forgotten.