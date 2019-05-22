League of Legends may be headed to iOS and Android, report says

Getty Images

League of Legends may be about to get mobile.

According to a new report from Reuters Wednesday, China-based Tencent is hoping to bring League of Legends to mobile devices.

Riot Games, the US-based makers of League of Legends and a division of Tencent since being fully acquired in 2015, are working on the game according to the report. The two companies have reportedly been working on the project for over a year, though according to the wire service it is "unlikely" to launch in 2019.

League of Legends has become a global phenomenon since arriving in 2009, attracting millions of players and spawning a global esports league. Last year's League of Legends World Championship Final drew 99.6 million unique viewers.

By expanding to mobile it would become the latest popular game to make the move from PC/console to mobile. On Wednesday Nintendo began its closed beta for Mario Kart Tour, a new version of its popular Mario Kart racing series that is set to arrive on iOS and Android this summer.

Riot Games and Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.