Ring's Mailbox Sensor monitors your mail for you: We go hands-on

Ring

The $30 Ring Mailbox Sensor -- a simple device that sends alerts to your phone when your mailbox's door opens -- is now available to buy. I got my hands on one, but haven't had the chance to fully test it out just yet. While a complete review is forthcoming, here are some details and some initial thoughts on the Amazon company's latest gadget.

Ring's Mailbox Sensor is a palm-sized plastic sensor, available in black or white, that attaches to the inside of your mailbox door. Once configured in the Ring app, it's supposed to send real-time alerts every time the mailbox is opened. Adhesive and mounting hardware are included in the box, so you can decide how you want to install it, and you'll need three AAA batteries to power it (not included).

I got a white Ring Mailbox Sensor and it looks the same as Ring's Smart Lighting Motion Sensor, although the Motion Sensor has slightly larger measurements. The Mailbox Sensor isn't a large accessory, but at 2.56 inches tall by 2.44 inches wide, with a depth of 1.47 inches, it isn't small either, and I'm not sure how well the adhesive will hold it over time, with repeated door openings and closings. Ring does claim that the sensor is weather-resistant, so it should hold up to water and extreme temperatures.

First announced the day of Amazon's September product event, the Mailbox Sensor is just one of Ring's latest products to stray from its flagship doorbell. It also introduced the $250 Always Home Cam, a flying indoor camera, designed to patrol your house -- and assorted smart car products.

Somewhat confusingly, the Mailbox Sensor requires a Ring Smart Lighting Bridge to work, which is sold separately for $50 or bundled with the Ring Mailbox Sensor. The bundled price is $80, but the combo kit is currently on sale for just $50. Note: The Ring Smart Lighting Bridge does also work with Ring's lighting products, hence the name, but since the Bridge now manages more than just lighting products, it's probably time to change it to something more generic.

The bridge enables connectivity among multiple Ring products, say, if you want your Ring doorbell or security camera to record every time your mailbox door opens. It comes with a power adapter and is supposed to plug into an outlet near your Wi-Fi router. The bridge works with Alexa, too, and is designed to handle as many as 50 different Ring devices, including Ring Smart Lighting products, the Ring Smart Lighting Motion Sensor and the new Ring Mailbox Sensor.

Both the Ring Mailbox Sensor and the Ring Smart Lighting Bridge will work with Amazon Sidewalk, a low-band network for smart home devices, after its expected launch later this year.

$50 for the bundled kit is a pretty good deal (if you manage to snag the sale price), but the value is best if you already have or plan to buy an assortment of different Ring Smart Lighting Bridge-compatible devices. You only need one Bridge per household, in theory, unless you plan to install more than 50 products.

I'll be testing out the Mailbox Sensor over the coming days and will report back with my final thoughts in the review, including how well it holds up to fall weather here in Kentucky.