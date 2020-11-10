Ring recalls 350,000 smart doorbells over fire concerns

Chris Monroe/CNET

Ring issued a recall Tuesday for hundreds of thousands of its smart doorbells after receiving several reports of the devices catching fire.

The recall affects around 350,000 2nd generation Ring doorbells sold in the US and roughly 8,700 more sold in Canada, according to a notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. The video doorbells were sold on Ring's website and on Amazon between June 2020 and October 2020, according to the notice.

"The video doorbell's battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards," the notice said.

The CPSC said Ring has received 23 reports of its doorbells catching fire and causing minor property damage. The company has also received eight reports of minor burns as a result fires associated with its doorbell.

"The safety of our customers is our top priority," A Ring spokesperson said. "We have and continue to work cooperatively with the CPSC on this issue and have contacted customers who purchased a Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) to ensure they received the updated user manual and follow the device installation instructions.

"Customers do not need to return their devices," the spokesperson said.

Consumer can check whether their Ring doorbells are subject to the recall by entering the serial number printed on the back of the device at on the company's support website.