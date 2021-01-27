Ring launches the $60 Video Doorbell Wired

Ring

On Jan. 27, Ring launched the new $60 Video Doorbell Wired -- the smallest and most affordable doorbell yet released by the company. The doorbell is available now for preorder and will ship by Feb. 24.

The Video Doorbell Wired includes many features that have now become standard for similar devices: two-way audio, live streaming, advanced motion detection, motion and privacy zones, night vision and more. In addition, customers can opt into a subscription service as well, which starts at $3 per month and includes a more robust notification system and various levels of video storage.

As with all of Ring's products, the Video Doorbell Wired will also work with other smart home devices, such as Alexa-driven Echo speakers and displays, lights and alarms.

Ring's newest device is mostly notable for its size and price point: up until now, even as Ring has followed the price of standard security cameras downward, most high quality video doorbells, such as Arlo's excellent $150 device and Ring's own price-cutting Video Doorbell, haven't broken below the $100 mark. One more affordable alternative, the $30 Wyze Video Doorbell, launched in the last month, but performed poorly when we tested it. If the Ring Video Doorbell Wired performs well, it could represent a significant addition to the market -- a smart value option for customers on a budget or just looking to try out a video doorbell for the first time.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is available for preorder on Ring's and parent company Amazon's websites, and it will be available for $60 online and in stores at Home Depot, starting Feb. 24. It will arrive at other retailers starting March 26.