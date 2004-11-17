RIM hits 2 million subscribers

Wireless e-mail service and device maker Research In Motion has hit the 2 million subscriber mark, the company announced Wednesday.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said in February 2004 that it had signed up a million customers, a milestone that took five years to reach.

The company develops and sells software and hardware for a popular messaging service called BlackBerry. The company has been expanding into new regions, with its always-on wireless e-mail service now available in 30 countries. RIM still counts North America as its biggest market.