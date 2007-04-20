CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

RIM explains BlackBerry outage

RIM BlackBerry outage blamed on software update.

Bad BlackBerry!
Bad BlackBerry! CNET Networks

Research in Motion finally has offered with an explanation for the outage earlier this week that left "Crackberry" users across North America without access to their e-mail. Though at first the company was slow to explain the outage, which lasted from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, RIM yesterday blamed the problem on a minor software upgrade and ruled out any issues with capacity or security.

Though it had been tested several times, the introduction of a "new, noncritical system routine" designed to "provide better optimization of the system's cache" caused a series of system failures. Though BlackBerry users could still make calls and send text messages, e-mail was unavailable. Read the full story at CNET News.com.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real