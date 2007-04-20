RIM explains BlackBerry outage

Research in Motion finally has offered with an explanation for the outage earlier this week that left "Crackberry" users across North America without access to their e-mail. Though at first the company was slow to explain the outage, which lasted from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, RIM yesterday blamed the problem on a minor software upgrade and ruled out any issues with capacity or security.
Though it had been tested several times, the introduction of a "new, noncritical system routine" designed to "provide better optimization of the system's cache" caused a series of system failures. Though BlackBerry users could still make calls and send text messages, e-mail was unavailable. Read the full story at CNET News.com.
