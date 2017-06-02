Rihanna vs. the Warriors fan -- oh, hi, Apple's Eddy Cue

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

When you've reached goddess status, you're elevated. You're above the fray. You're even above Apple.

I'm talking, of course, about Rihanna.

Which is why a scene from Thursday night's game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers disturbed some on Twitter.

There was Rihanna getting up from her courtside seat and cheering. And there was a man in a Warriors sweatshirt appearing -- to some, at least -- to be telling her to sit down.

"This man yelling at Rihanna to sit down during the game last night enrages me in a way that I can't even articulate," tweeted Andrea M, a digital/social editor for ESPN.

This man was Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services, and a longtime Warriors fan. But was he talking to Rihanna at all? Rihanna didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cue took to Twitter to reply to Andrea M: "Nothing but love for Rihanna (and KD, too!) As usual I was excited about our lead and actually talking to Marissa, 8 seats to my right."

Apple said pretty much the same thing about Cue's moment at the game, that he was talking to someone he knew between him and Rihanna, and wasn't telling her to sit down.

Of course, this wasn't enough for some Twitterers. "Apologize to her, give us Apple Music for free for about 3 months and we might forgive you," tweeted Issa, with eminent entrepreneurial instinct.

"What a liar. Only woman standing up there was Rihanna and u cursed her live on TV. Wow what a man u are ...." offered Caribbean Queen.

Cue didn't immediately respond to a question wondering what he'd actually said. My lip-reading skills aren't quite up to discerning.

Given Rihanna's lofty status in pop music, some might see irony in Cue being the head of Apple Music. Some might merely see Twitterers jumping on today's anger-bandwagon.

Meanwhile, Andrea M, who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, has taken her video down. "I don't have the hard work or dedication it takes to be considered 'Rihanna Twitter.' The video just made me mad lol," she tweeted on Friday.

And should anyone care, the Warriors won the game handily, 113-91.

Nothing but love for Rihanna (and KD, too!) As usual I was excited about our lead and actually talking to Marissa, 8 seats to my right. — Eddy Cue (@cue) June 2, 2017

LMAO I love Rihanna too but now everybody's in my mentions ready to fight and i'm like pic.twitter.com/FGhLySrChJ — Andrea M (@andreamas05) June 2, 2017

CNET's Shara Tibken contributed to this story.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.



Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.