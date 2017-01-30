Rihanna and Azealia Banks in Trump fight, post each other's phone number

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Robert Kamau, GC Images

"Haven't they got anything better to do?" I hear you asking.

It's possible that they haven't.

Celebrities do seem to have a lot of free time and some spend quite a bit of it on social media.

I don't know if it's the influence of Donald Trump. I do know, however, that singer Rihanna and rapper Azealia Banks got into an antisocial media spat at the weekend.

No sooner had one spat at the other than the spittee spat back.

It began, it seems, with this Saturday tweet from Rihanna: "Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!"

Should you be wondering, she was referring to the president and his order that temporarily banned immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

On Sunday, CNN reports, Banks took her umbrage to Instagram. Sadly, her umbrage has now been largely deleted. It might suggest, though, a new trend. If someone upsets you on Twitter, get them back on Instagram. This has a "when they go lower, we go higher" flavor about it.

According to CBS News, one of these Banks Instagram posts read: "Stop chastising the president. It's stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people."

Confused yet? You will be.

What ensued, Refinery 29 offers, was a series of heated messages and accusations. In one, Rihanna allegedly tweeted a phone number that was Banks's. Banks shot right back with Rihanna's.

"Why do these two have each other's phone numbers, if they dislike each other this much?" I hear you thinking. "It's a celeb thing," I reply.

Rihanna's Twitter account is now clean of hectoring at Banks. Banks, however, has left a chuckle or two on Instagram. She posted an article about their spat, complete with pictures.

She added a caption that said the whole thing had been "a mess," but "fun."

I don't think she was referring to the immigration ban and its effects at airports.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.