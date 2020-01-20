Right now Harman/Kardon's SB 26 soundbar with powered wireless subwoofer is just $180

Harman Kardon

CNET has not done a hands on review of the Harman/Kardon SB 26 soundbar, but that's okay, becuase I've used it myself, and I can assure you that it sounds awesome. I'm a fan of Harman/Kardon gear in general, and the SB 26 is a great speaker system. It features a 35-inch soundbar that pumps out 120 watts, and is paired with a 100 watt bass reflex wireless subwoofer. It delivers faily precise, balanced sound that doesn't have the boominess associated with a lot of inexpensive subs. Given the package's size and power, it's going to be better suited to smaller home theater setups. And right now, you can get the Harman/Kardon SB 26 for just $180 at the Harman/Kardon web site. That's 70% off the usual price there, and is nearly half the price currently on Amazon. Either way, it's a great deal.

The soundbar has four three-inch mid-range drivers and a pair of one-inch domes; the subwoofer has a 10-inch woofer with bass reflex ports. The system comes with a handy remote control as well.

I am enthusiastic about this deal because the SB 26 genuinely sounds great, and it's a pretty full-featured soundbar that can class-up any home theater that doesn't yet have a sound system outside the speakers built into the TV. The soundbar has three HDMI ports with ARC support (which lets you route audio from the TV to the soundbar) plus optical, USB and Bluetooth.

