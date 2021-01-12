Right before Galaxy S21 Unpacked, Samsung announces new Exynos 2100 processor with improved 5G

Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S21 reveal isn't happening until Thursday, but that hasn't stopped the South Korean electronics giant from starting to introduce new products that will likely tie into that event. This includes a new processor called the Exynos 2100, which Samsung unveiled on Tuesday in a virtual press conference.

The new 5-nanometer chip features an eight-core CPU including an Arm Cortex X1 core, clocked at up to 2.9GHz, to go with three Cortex A78 cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores. Samsung says the new CPU should deliver a "more than 30% enhancement in multicore performance" than its predecessor. There is also an Arm Mali-G78 GPU to improve graphics by "more than 40%" as well as improved performance when handling intensive tasks like artificial intelligence.

The processor's image signal processor (ISP) is getting a boost, now able to handle resolutions of up to 200 megapixels. It is capable of connecting up to six lenses and processing four of the feeds "concurrently" allowing for features such as improved zoom performance and better image quality when doing ultrawide shots.

Beyond the overall performance boosts, the Exynos 2100 also features an integrated 5G modem that includes support for both low-band and midband 5G (also known as sub-6GHz 5G) as well as the higher frequency form of 5G known as millimeter-wave. Samsung says its chip can handle maximum download speeds of 5.1Gbps over sub-6Ghz 5G and download speeds of up to 7.35Gbps over millimeter wave.

Although the company didn't formally announce that the new processor would power the Galaxy S21, it is heavily rumored that it will be, at least overseas. Samsung has generally used its own Exynos line for the international versions of its phones, with US models getting Qualcomm processors, a trend that is expected to continue this year. San Diego-based Qualcomm announced its latest flagship processor, the Snapdragon 888, in December.

Samsung says the new Exynos is now "in mass production."