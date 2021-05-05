Rig Pro Compact Xbox controller with Dolby Atmos comes to US on May 20 for $50

Nacon

Gaming accessory brand Rig announced Wednesday that its Pro Compact Controller for Xbox will be available throughout North America. The wired controller is the world's first to feature Dolby Atmos for Headphones support to give you a more immersive experience in games, including Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5, Borderlands 3 and Forza Horizon 4.

The controller was initially released under the Nacon name (Rig's parent company) in March and will now be available in North America under the Rig name for $50 starting May 20. It can be preordered online from GameStop, Walmart and Target today. It's already available in the UK for £45 and in Australia for about AU$97.

Activation for Dolby Atmos for Headphones is required, but a license is included with the controller. Just download the Dolby Access app from the Microsoft store, plug the controller into your PC and activate. You can also download an app for the controller that lets you remap its buttons, adjust its sticks, trigger sensitivity and vibration.

Joining the controller are new versions of Rig's 500 Pro Gen 2 and 700 Pro series gaming headsets. The headsets, which also feature Atmos support, have Rig's exoskeleton design that's built to handle rough treatment while still being lightweight.

Available in four different versions, the $70 500 Pro Gen 2 has a new earcup design for better sound isolation and a steel headband for greater durability. The wired headset also has a removable mic that can be tilted up to mute. It's available for Xbox (500 Pro HX), PlayStation (Pro HS) and multiplatform (Pro HC) for multiple consoles and portable gaming. A Pro HA version is also available for PC gaming and has longer cables and a Y-splitter for $80. The while the other variants can be bought on May 20 from other shops.

The 700 Pro series is one of the lightest wireless headsets available weighing only 241 grams (0.5 pound). It's available for both Xbox ( ) and PlayStation (Pro HS) and exclusively at GameStop for $120.