Ridley Scott's sci-fi masterpiece Alien bursts open in rare documentary footage

While the chestburster scene in director Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic Alien still haunts me, it's because of Alien's originality and complex creatures that I grew up loving horror films. Now fans like me can continue to celebrate the movie's 40th anniversary with a new documentary called Memory: The Origins of Alien.

The first trailer for the documentary, posted Aug. 27, shows exclusive behind-the-scenes footage that gives fans the untold origin story behind the movie.

The documentary features interviews with cast members including Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright about their work on the original film, as well as experts who delve into the mythology that may have influenced the film's story.

Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs. George Lucas), the new documentary also reveals never-before-seen materials from the archives of Alien creators Dan O'Bannon and H.R. Giger, including original story notes, rejected designs and storyboards, and O'Bannon's original 29-page script from 1971 entitled "Memory."

The documentary also focuses on the making of the film's memorable chestburster scene, which is still one of the most graphic, haunting scenes in sci-fi horror history.

Memory: The Origins of Aliens will debut in theaters and on demand on Oct. 4.