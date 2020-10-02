Rick Moranis got sucker-punched in New York, and the internet is furious

Isn't 2020 bad enough already? Now someone has to go and sucker-punch actor Rick Moranis on a New York street? The New York Police Department confirmed to CBS New York that the Ghostbusters actor, who's 67, was randomly attacked by a stranger Thursday morning on the city's Upper West Side.

Surveillance cameras show a man walk up and with no provocation and punch Moranis in the head, knocking him down. The actor went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip, CNET sister site CBS reported, but his management team later said Moranis is "fine, but grateful for everyone's thoughts and well wishes."

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

Breaking Update: Police release photo of the suspect wanted in the random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side. https://t.co/WSNcD41r4f pic.twitter.com/pmcnLigRri — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 2, 2020

Moranis may be fine, but people are furious on his behalf. Even Captain America -- aka, actor Chris Evans -- was outraged. "My blood is boiling," Evans wrote in a tweet. "Find this man. You don't touch Rick Moranis."

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

Ryan Reynolds, who recently coaxed Moranis into appearing in a Mint Mobile commercial, also spoke out.

"Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020," Reynolds wrote. "Glad to hear he's OK."

Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 2, 2020

It wasn't just the famous who were outraged.

"Lemme find out who hit him," wrote one Twitter user. "That's my favorite childhood actor. The man made Ghostbusters. Honey I Shrunk the Kids!" Wrote another, "You come for Rick Moranis you come for all of us."

Lemme find out who hit him. That’s my favorite childhood actor. The man made ghost busters. Honey I shrunk the kids! pic.twitter.com/rojdDkmTfv — 👻𝔄𝔤𝔢𝔫𝔱 𝔅𝔞𝔠𝔠𝔥𝔲𝔰🤡 (@AgentBacchus) October 2, 2020

Yea that's not going to end well for the perp. Rick Moranis is a national treasure for the entire North American continent. — Beach Dood (@beachdood) October 2, 2020

As a Canadian, I don't mean to be impolite; but what the fuck kind of hoser would hit Bob McKenzie?



Guy's lucky the border's closed, or there'd be about 37 million Canadians coming for him. — Patrick Huxley (@phuxley86) October 2, 2020

You come for Rick Moranis you come for all of us. pic.twitter.com/WCyrDvkUdX — John Wood (@WoodCoCreative) October 2, 2020

Twitter after hearing about Rick Moranis pic.twitter.com/MzB0lOjLtM — Hex Alley (@Hexxalong) October 2, 2020

Some hoped Moranis would call on his past movie experience for revenge. "Perfect plant food," wrote one Twitter user, referring of course to Moranis' role in the 1986 movie musical Little Shop of Horrors, in which his nerdy florist Seymour Krelborn found himself feeding a man-eating plant.

Here comes the Revenge Squad! pic.twitter.com/pxUDTLsM6s — Circe (@circe_acapella) October 2, 2020

Moranis’ revenge will be sweet. You know what’s coming. pic.twitter.com/U5QFui5eHT — Brody (@Brody_316) October 2, 2020

Many noted the "I Love NY" shirt worn by the attacker.

Hey The Ghostbusters SAVED New York Jerk! Dude went home and threw away his I Love NY hoodie. — Scrim Chuggington (@DomainDumpster) October 2, 2020

The assailant may ❤️ NY. But, I would suggest that after this, the feeling isn't mutual. #RickMoranis — Bill Denk (@billdenkjr) October 2, 2020

Bruh that’s a tourist. Ain’t no New Yorker wearing an I ❤️ NY hoodie — Chris Ray Gun 🇵🇷 (@ChrisRGun) October 2, 2020

Moranis took a break from acting in 1991 after his wife, Ann Belsky, died of breast cancer, but never formally retired from the business. In 2018, he reprised his famous role in Star Wars parody film Spaceballs on the TV show The Goldbergs, but his last major film role came more than two decades ago in 1997's Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.

In February, actor Josh Gad tweeted that Moranis will star with him in the movie Shrunk, a revisit of the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids universe, with Gad playing Moranis' grown-up son from those films.