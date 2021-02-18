Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up is remastered in 4K for an extra-crisp Rickroll

Screenshot/CNET

The internet is never going to give Rick Astley up.

The latest source of fascination with Astley's 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up comes from YouTube user Revideo, who remastered the song's music video in 4K, at 60 frames per second, which is just a lot of frames of Rick Astley. The result is a crisp version of the video with so much more detail than you knew you needed.

Though the video was originally uploaded Jan. 31, the internet seems to have found it Thursday, and some are a bit weirded out by it, perhaps because it's proof that the '80s actually happened-- ally trench coats, and all.

My kids reacting to Rick Astley in high def is like when I realized the 1950s were actually in color — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 18, 2021

Alright which one of you made the 60fsp 4K Rick Astley video pic.twitter.com/NuvkCJ2NDV — Izzy (@izzyisgone) February 18, 2021

therapist: 60fps 4k rick astley isn’t real, he can’t hurt you



60fps 4k rick astley:pic.twitter.com/UoNHaPUrAL — jin 🍓🐰 (@ddalgitokki29) February 18, 2021