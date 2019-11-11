Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

It's been a long time coming -- two years, to be exact -- but the fourth season of Rick and Morty is here. Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat premiered Sunday night, and as a reward for our patience, it's available for free online.

Just go to the Adult Swim website and hit play, no signup or credit card required. Although, if you live outside the US, that's an issue. It seems to be a regional access thing only.

Rick and Morty season 4 is 10 episodes long and will unfortunately be split into two halves, so the last five episodes will arrive in 2020.

The good news is a season 5 is on its way, and this time creator Dan Harmon (the guy behind Community) seems to be running to a tighter schedule. "We're literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule," he said at San Diego Comic-Con.

Also, don't skip the credits of the premiere episode. There are two things to watch out for: a tribute and a twist (no spoilers).

But if you're a longtime fan of Rick and Morty, you know to wait through the credits for more nuggets of meta gold.