Rick and Morty's Dan Harmon deletes Twitter after controversial video emerges

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has deleted his Twitter account following the reemergence of a controversial 2009 sketch video.

The video, titled Daryl, is a parody of the serial killer drama Dexter. In the video, Harmon breaks into a house and molests a baby doll, making it clear why the video has raised eyebrows across the internet.

Harmon, who created the NBC comedy Community and co-created Adult Swim's wildly successful Rick and Morty animated series, has been no stranger to controversy for both the content of his series and his personal conduct.

Cartoon Network parent company Turner, as well as representatives for Harmon didn't respond to request for comment at time of publication.

Harmon's departure from Twitter comes in the wake of Disney firing Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn for tweets he had made years ago making light of pedophilia and child rape.

For many fans, any potential repercussions like those Gunn faced are too extreme for the video, which to them comes as little surprise given Harmon's long-established humor.

Why are people so surprised about that Dan Harmon video... pic.twitter.com/xp0F8LjmDF — Cyber Colt (@ctcman123) July 23, 2018

Can we stop punishing people for things they said a decade ago? There's a line of course, but a joke, regardless of how funny it is, is still a joke and although we don't think about it, the world was very different 10 years ago. First James Gunn, now Dan Harmon, this is crazy — Temporal Enigma (@TheOneRealNigma) July 23, 2018

The James Gunn & Dan Harmon situations are pretty disturbing. There's a clear difference b/t a edgy/tasteless jokes & genuine beliefs, bc context matters. It's also clear that the alt-right nutjobs making a stink are bad faith hypocrites. Disappointed so many are taking the bait. — Amy Big-Whoop M. (@McGani) July 23, 2018

And far-right commentator Mike Cernovich unsurprisingly joined in on the response, given his role in spreading the tweets that prompted Gunn's firing.