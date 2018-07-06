Rick and Morty writers are back at work, share video

Rick and Morty fans, show staffers are back at work making sure Season 4 actually happens, and as a treat for viewers they shared a behind-the-scenes video from Season 3.

"We're back in the writer's room!" reads a Facebook post on the show's page. The following video is a nearly-three-minute-long look as the writers wrestle with the plot for the Season 3 finale, "The Rickchurian Mortydate."

In the episode, the president calls on Rick and his grandson for help, and naturally it leads into the kind of bizarre drama that can only happen on this particular Adult Swim show.

Those who've seen the episode and now watch this video will realize what they missed out on as the script flexed and changed -- the ISIS werewolves Rick was going to be kickboxing disappeared entirely, for good or for bad.

While the video doesn't give any insight into Season 4, it's a fun tidbit for waiting fans. The show was renewed in May for an additional 70 episodes, and series creator Justin Roiland has promised no more lengthy waits between seasons.