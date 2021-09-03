Rick and Morty Season 5 teaser features Christopher Lloyd in the part he inspired

Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Life is finally imitating art, with Christopher Lloyd playing the role of Rick in a live-action teaser for the coming season of Rick and Morty, a part that was inspired by his own Doc Brown character in Back to the Future.

A tweet from the Adult Swim account this morning revealed the short video which also features a wheezy Morty.

The teaser is short -- only 14 seconds long -- and after the characters step out of a portal there are two lines of dialogue:

Rick: Morty, *burp* we're home.

Morty: Oh geez.

An Adult Swim representative told CNET that: "It's Rick and Morty season 5 finale weekend, and you never know what surprises are in store."

While Rick and Morty and Back to the Future fans alike hope it's a teaser for a standalone live-action show, it's likely a part of the two-part finale that airs on Sunday night starting at 11 p.m. ET.

Updated 12.35 p.m. ET: Added comment from Adult Swim.