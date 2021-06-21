Rick and Morty season 5 premiere is free on YouTube now

Adult Swim

Rejoice, Rick and Morty fans, because the season 5 premiere is on YouTube right now. Which means you can meet Rick's watery nemesis Mr. Nimbus even without an HBO Max or Hulu subscription.

The new fifth season began Sunday, June 20, on Adult Swim. Season 5 episode 1, titled Mort Dinner Rick Andre, guest stars Jim Gaffigan, and you can see it on the Adult Swim YouTube channel.

The episode title refers to the 1981 film My Dinner with Andre, as Morty spirals out of control trying to catch up with unrequited love Jessica while also catering a little home meal for his eccentric uncle. Rick's dinner companion, debauched oceanic ruler Mr. Nimbus, owes a little something to Marvel's aquatic comic character Namor the Submariner. Watch it right here (there's a ton of cursing, gory violence and sexual situations, but you probably already knew that):

Weekly installments of Rick and Morty arrive Sundays at 11 p.m.