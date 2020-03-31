Adult Swim

The first half of Rick and Morty season 4 finished up last December. Months later, we finally know when the second batch of five episodes will arrive: May 3, 2020.

Adult Swim included the announcement in its April Fool's day programming (via ComicBook) and released an official trailer for the new episodes Tuesday, with the return date.

The return date news has been a long time coming, with Adult Swim just managing to keep fans at bay during the break, releasing a superb mini episode, as well as a couple of short clips in different animation styles.

Correction, 10:10 p.m. PT: This article originally stated the return date is May 13. The correct date is May 3.