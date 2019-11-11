Warning: Possible spoilers for the fourth-season premiere of Rick and Morty ahead.

There was Rick. There was Morty. There were Meeseeks. There were wasps, shrimp, fascists and death crystals, because of course there were. The acclaimed animated adult comedy Rick and Morty returned to Adult Swim Sunday night after two years of no new episodes. Fan reaction on social media seemed to show many viewers felt it was worth the wait.

"I can't believe it: I'm finally watching a new 'Rick and Morty,'" wrote one Twitter user. "After all this time. Please don't stay away so long ever again, 'Rick and Morty.' Please."

I can’t believe it: I’m finally watching a new “Rick and Morty”. After all this time. Please don’t stay away so long ever again, “Rick and Morty”. Please.#RickandMortyseason4 pic.twitter.com/BzEDunZkE6 — TheRealArbuckle (@RealArbuckle) November 11, 2019

I like the fact that the only thing trending is "Morty"



Not Rick and Morty, not a hashtag for the premiere, just... Morty. pic.twitter.com/Mtdat0gEkH — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) November 11, 2019

The action-packed episode went pretty meta, with Rick and Morty excitedly offering hints about their future adventures. "Sometimes we'll do classic stuff, other times we'll do whatever!" Morty announced.

As usual, don't turn the episode off until the credits finish rolling, this time for two reasons. There's a touching tribute to one of the show's producers, Mike Mendel, who died in September. And -- no spoilers -- there's also a brief scene that puts a new twist on one of the plotlines in the premiere.

"Please tell your loved ones that Rick and Morty has post credits scenes," wrote show writer and producer Mike McMahan on Twitter. "There's one tonight that's kind of important."

But not everyone thought viewers deserved a warning. "If after nine years and three seasons people don't know that it's their problem," responded one viewer.

Rick and Morty paid tribute to Mike Mendel at the end of the Season 4 premiere



Mike was a producer for both The Simpsons and Rick and Morty, and won four Emmy's for that work. He passed in September of this year.



Much respect. pic.twitter.com/F0FXFE9esQ — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) November 11, 2019

Please tell your loved ones that @RickandMorty has post credits scenes. There’s one tonight that’s kind of important. — Mike McMahan (@MikeMcMahanTM) November 10, 2019

If after 9 years and 3 seasons people don’t know that it’s their problem .... — Matty B (@MattyB_48) November 11, 2019

Rick & Morty post credits scenes > Marvel post credits scenes — sssst gump (@kvnnthn) November 11, 2019

But some Rick and Morty fans are still waiting, and those in the UK will have to wait until January 2020 to see the new episodes. They'll air there on Channel 4.

Lol so Rick & Morty season 4 is streaming later today in the US but for UK viewers it won’t be available until 2020? And they wonder why people watch shows illegally. — 🌧️ (@ssxldnx) November 10, 2019

The UK have to wait until January to watch Rick and Morty season 4, when it’s out tonight in the US😩 — Benji (@EnjieBenji) November 10, 2019

Been counting down the days till rick and morty to find oot it’s no coming to the uk till January 😭😭😭😭😭 aboot 4 seconds away from a meltdown — nicole (@nicolerhodesX) November 6, 2019

Just remembered the new Season of Rick & Morty starts this weekend. However also just found out we can't watch it until next year in the UK. Going to have to learn how the waters on the high seas are these days. Not been in those waters for close to a decade. — nwoƚɘʞɒlᙠ (@blktwn) November 7, 2019

What the f***k!! Viewers in the UK and Ireland won't get to see Rick & Morty till January!! That's so unfair. Unfollowing as I don't want to see any spoilers. Have fun without me 😭 — Margie🎗 (@marjayhan) November 8, 2019

For those in the US, the Nov. 10 premiere is the first of just five episodes before (yes, another) break of unknown length. The second half of the all-new season will premiere sometime in 2020

"Half the season you deserve," the season-four trailer narrator announces. "All the season we could handle."