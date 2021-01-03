Rick and Morty react to the end of 2020

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

If you're still waving goodbye to a bleak year filled with lockdowns and protests, the official Rick and Morty Twitter account dropped a short clip of Rick giving several trademark pessimistic reactions.

"Year over," the account tweeted on New Year's Day, with a 19-second clip of Rick's spinning head on a "Rick Boy" screen.

The account also tweeted short Christmas-related Rick and Morty clips over the holiday, which are similarly dark and disturbing.

The sliver of Rick and Morty content might be disappointing to fans impatient for new episodes. Adult Swim renewed the show for 70 episodes in the middle of 2018 and co-creator Justin Roiland promised turnaround for episodes would be quicker. But the fourth season, arriving in late 2019, continued the show's pattern of around two years between seasons.

"We're super excited that, for the first time ever, we're locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security," Roiland said in June, 2018. "[Co-creator Dan] Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer's room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster."

Fans are now hoping the break between seasons 4 and 5 won't be as lengthy. Luckily, according to Harmon, the coronavirus pandemic hasn't significantly hampered work on season 5. "We're more on schedule than we've ever been," he said in October.

Season 5 doesn't yet have a release date on Adult Swim.