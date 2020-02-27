Rick and Morty promo has viewers demanding a return date

Rick and Morty fans were thrown a teasing appetizer Thursday when the show released a brief promo for the Adult Swim comedy on social media. In the video, poor Morty is a character in a video game played by multiple identical Ricks, and it doesn't end well for the kid. But while fans always enjoy seeing more of the mad scientist and his panicky grandson, the clip seemed mostly to remind viewers that there's still no announced date for the return of season four.

Representatives for the show didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on when the show will return.

"I'm honestly tired... I need new episodes," said one Twitter user.

"Imagine if they would just announce when the next part of the season would start," said another.

Rick and Morty's fourth season premiered Nov. 10, but only five of the 10 episodes were shown before 2019 ended, with the fifth one airing on Dec. 15. Since then, it's been a long wait for fans, and no amount of Pickle Rick Pringles or Krispy Kreme doughnuts can soothe impatient viewers.

Before that one month of episodes from November to December 2019, the show hadn't aired new episodes since October 2017. A trailer that came out in October 2019 joked about the half-a-season delivery.

"Half the season you deserve," the trailer's narrator says. "All the season we could handle."