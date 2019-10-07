Rick and Morty now has a season four trailer and a release date

Ready for some Rick and Morty? There's just over a month to wait, as we learned on Sunday when Adult Swim dropped the trailer for season four and revealed the new season's release date.

First, check out the one-and-a-half-minute trailer. More madcap adventures are on the way for the duo, with Rick floating in a hoverchair eating while Morty free-climbs a cliff. We see disaster ensue when Morty gets a dragon, an Akira-type situation going down behind the mall, a Doctor Strange pastiche and much more.

Back in July, Entertainment Weekly revealed two photos from the new season, including one showing crocodile robots.

And now, that date: Look for the mad scientist and his nervous grandson to return on Nov. 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim. (Fans already knew it was coming in November, but the exact date reveal is new.)

It's been a long wait: The show hasn't aired new episodes since October 2017.

The new season is split, so the Nov. 10 premiere will be the first of just five episodes before (yes, another) break of unknown length.

"Half the season you deserve," the trailer's narrator says. "All the season we could handle." The second half of the all-new season will premiere sometime in 2020.