Rick and Morty finally reveals season 4 premiere date

Rick and Morty fans have been waiting forever (well, since last summer) to find out when the adult animated show would return. Now we know: The mad scientist and his grandson announced Wednesday in a tweeted video that the show will return in November. WarnerMedia also announced the news at its upfront presentation in New York.

By the time the show returns, it will have been more than two years since season 3 ended in October 2017.

Fans were excited, to say the least. "Thank god," one wrote along with a GIF of dancing Rick and Morty characters.

Rick and Morty was renewed in May 2018 for 70 more episodes.