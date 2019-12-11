Rick and Morty fans, pucker up for Pickle Rick Pringles

Courtesy Kellogg's

Rick and Morty has had plenty of gloriously weird moments -- just ask "Ants in my Eyes" Johnson. But the episode where mad scientist Rick Sanchez turns himself into Pickle Rick has to rank among the classics. Now fans will be able to buy Pickle Rick Pringles, and the snack will even get a full Rick and Morty-themed commercial during the 2020 Super Bowl.

The pickle-flavored crisps won't be in stores until close to the big game on Feb. 2. Let's hope they're well-stocked, so fans avoid another Szechuan sauce disaster. That happened when fans got outraged when they couldn't get ahold of the "Rick and Morty"-endorsed dipping sauce at McDonald's.

The planned Super Bowl commercial may be even more interesting than the snacks themselves, as Pringles promises a "humorous, mind-bending animated spot."

The Super Bowl it set for Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami.