Rick and Morty drops new mini episode set in Tokyo

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty's mini episodes are turning into a series of their own, showcasing different art styles and direction and filling the void between seasons. The latest comes from Tower of God anime director Takashi Sano and sends Rick and Morty on an adventure in beautiful Tokyo.

Titled Rick and Morty vs. Genocider, the episode deals with time paradoxes. Complex, surprisingly heartwarming and, yep, weird, this is another notch in the belt for the shorts. The first, a samurai episode in March, took a year to put together -- worth it.

Rick and Morty finished airing its fourth season at the end of May. During an Adult Swim Twitch event timed with San Diego Comic-Con, co-creator Dan Harmon dropped a clip of animated storyboards from the upcoming fifth season.

"We're basically done writing it; the only exception is I get on these Zoom edit sessions where we're kind of finalizing the finale of season 5," Harmon said. "It's a crazy situation to be in because this show has notoriously kept everyone behind schedule."

For everything else we know about season 5, head here.