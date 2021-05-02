Rick and Morty drops a brand new season 5 trailer

Rick and Morty season 5 is due to hit screens in less than two months, so we've been due a brand new trailer for a while now.

Thankfully, we've been blessed and, well, here it is, the latest trailer.

The trailer focuses plenty on what appears to be a gigantic Kaiju-style, Voltron battle.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty ended way back in June 2020. But didn't feel like a full 10-episode season, thanks to a four-month split in the middle and a world that changed dramatically between the season's two halves. Incredibly, season 6 has already been written and work on season 7 has already begun in earnest. Rick and Morty is gonna be around for a while.

Season 5 drops Sunday, June 20 at 11:00 P.M.