Rick and Morty creators drop hints about how season 5 is coming along

Rick and Morty just wrapped up season four on May 31, but fans are already itching for season five of the quirky Adult Swim comedy. Creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland promise that the coronavirus isn't keeping them from making new episodes, even though they've had to adjust to a virtual writers' room, In an interview for The Wrap's Emmy magazine, Harmon said writers are working on the show "in two-hour blocks through Zoom," and it's changing one aspect of the show.

Harmon praised the virtual get-togethers for equalizing contributions from male and female writers, saying that in person, men are socialized to interrupt, where women are taught to consider that rude and may not speak up. That's not the case in a computer gathering, he said.

"Everyone is equalized in the interruption sense in a Zoom writers' room," he said. "If one person starts talking at the same time as another person, there is no amount of testosterone or estrogen or upbringing that can change the fact that the only thing that's happening is everyone can no longer understand what's going on."

While Harmon and Roiland didn't dangle any plot spoilers, fans who watched the season finale (spoilers ahead) know that episode featured two versions of Rick's daughter, Beth -- the horse surgeon we all know, and a Star Wars-style fighter. It's unclear which is the original Beth and which is the clone, but now it looks like both Beths might be back for season 5.

"I haven't seen anything for Season 5 yet, although I'm told I will soon," show composer Ryan Elder told Inverse. "But it seems like ... both Beths are going to be around?"

Also, in a video released this week, Harmon shared the eight-part story circle he uses for Rick and Morty episodes, explaining how each episode features a character with a need or wish that shakes them up and sends them back to their world changed.

There's no premiere date yet for season 5 of Rick and Morty, but he show was renewed for 70 new episodes back in 2018. Ten of those aired in season 4, so fans still have 60 or more to anticipate.