Republican Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said Wednesday that there's "no doubt" Russia tried to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

"Committee staff have spent 14 months reviewing the sources, tradecraft, and analytic work, and we see no reason to dispute the conclusions," Burr said in a statement.

The Senate committee's findings contradict the opinions of Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee, who released a report last month that found "no evidence" of Trump campaign collusion.

The statement also included remarks from Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia who serves as the committee's vice chair, who echoed Burr's sentiments.

"After a thorough review, our staff concluded that the ICA [Intelligence Community Assessment] conclusions were accurate and on point," Warner said. "The Russian effort was extensive, sophisticated, and ordered by President Putin himself for the purpose of helping Donald Trump and hurting Hillary Clinton."

Burr and Warner held a closed hearing on Wednesday to wrap up a review of the ICA on Russian activities during the election, following a hearing the committee held in January 2017. The staff will finish this portion of the report on the Intelligence Community's work before submitting it for a classification review, according to the statement.