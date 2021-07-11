Richard Branson beats Jeff Bezos to space, memes and jokes blast after him

It's the battle of the space billionaires. Richard Branson flew to the edge of space Sunday morning aboard his Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo Unity, nine days before Blue Origin's billionaire, Jeff Bezos, is scheduled to make his space trip.

"Welcome to the dawn of a new space age," Branson tweeted.

Welcome to the dawn of a new space age #Unity22 @virgingalactic pic.twitter.com/Rlim1UGMkx — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

Branson made his way safely back to Earth, and into plenty of memes and online jokes.

Many of the memes poked fun at the rivalry between Branson and Bezos.

"Wait until Branson, Bezos and Musk find out that Warren Buffett has built a rocket in his garage and will beat them all to space," joked one Twitter user.

Another wished for more serious competition, writing, "Man, I wish these billionaires felt this competitive about how many people they could help. 'Branson determined to beat Bezos by increasing worker benefits 15%. Bezos counters with 25%!' But no... space races."

Wait until Branson, Bezos and Musk find out that Warren Buffett has built a rocket in his garage and will beat them all to space. — Ken Bane (@KenBane1) July 2, 2021

Man, I wish these billionaires felt this competitive about how many people they could help. "Branson determined to beat Bezos by increasing worker benefits 15%. Bezos counters with 25%!"



But no... space races. — (((Susan))) (@GoldaLeahBatZvi) July 2, 2021

If Jeff Bezos or Richard Branson ask, this is space. pic.twitter.com/wkkcl76rms — David Hughes (@david8hughes) July 3, 2021

Jeff Bezos (left) and Richard Branson arguing over who arrived in outer space first pic.twitter.com/3UQWwCzt3g — vigtec (@vigtecofficial) June 28, 2021

Bezos, Branson and Musk going into space the way we want them to.... pic.twitter.com/DKjs1C36m2 — DasGift (@DasGiftBerlin) July 2, 2021

Some memes brought in Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his bizarre July 4 video in which he rides an electric surfboard while holding an American flag.

"Why won't he fly to space like all the other weirdo billionaires?" asked one tweet.

why won't he fly to space like all the other weirdo billionaires pic.twitter.com/YFitmaA4aQ — ᑕᕼᑌᑎK (@chunkled) July 4, 2021

BEZOS: I’m going to space.

BRANSON: I’m going to space.

MUSK: I’m going to space.

ZUCKERBERG:pic.twitter.com/kSBxEGXQBr — Jon Horowitz (@WitzPickz) July 5, 2021

Other memes poked fun at the entire concept of a billionaire tooling around in space for an hour, with plenty of comic-book and superhero references. After all the Fantastic Four developed their powers during an experimental space jaunt.

congrats to private space explorers everywhere pic.twitter.com/KuTeUQMDo7 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 11, 2021

Congratulations Sir Richard Branson pic.twitter.com/G7K64amiA4 — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 11, 2021

More space jokes will surely go into orbit when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos catches up to Branson with his own space flight, on July 20.