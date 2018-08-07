Rice Krispies Treats is making free braille stickers, audio boxes

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Kellogg's is making a free audio box and braille stickers available to families to help them send positive messages to visually impaired children.

Available starting Tuesday from Rice Krispies Treats' website, the audio box can allow a family member to record a 10-second message that plays immediately after a child opens up the box.

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The message itself can be changed up to 1,000 times, which Kellogg's says should last the length of the school year.

Along with the box are a set of white, heart-shaped braille stickers -- named Love Notes -- that can also be used to send a positive message to a blind family member.

While both the box and the stickers are designed for the Rice Krispies Treats snacks, there's no reason a family couldn't use the box for any other similar shaped item or place the stickers on a lunchbox. The stickers were created in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind to include supportive phrases on them.

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The audio box and braille stickers come at a time in which companies are paying more attention to serving people with disabilites. Microsoft is releasing a $100 Adaptive Controller for the Xbox One this September that lets players customize controls to suit one's disability.

Apple, Microsoft and other companies are also working on allowing braille displays to interchangeably work across different computers and operating systems, much like how one can currently plug and play nearly any USB keyboard.